2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

186,000 KM

Details

$7,500

+ tax & licensing
12314804

Location

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

Used
186,000KM
VIN 5NMSGDAG0AH377243

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 333977
  • Mileage 186,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Scammell Auto Limited

