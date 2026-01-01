Menu
<p><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>Affordable 50th Anniversary Edition 2010 MINI COOPER HARDTOP S AWD – Brand new MVI – Low Kilometers!</strong></span></p><p><br><strong>KEY HIGHLIGHTS!!!</strong><br>Great Deal + Easy Financing Available!<br>We price all of our vehicles below market value for a quick sale! Cash or financing options are available for qualified buyers.</p><p>·         Manual, Front Wheel Drive, 1.6L 4cyl<br>·         30 DAY Powertrain Warranty with Extended Options Available<br>·         126,000 Kilometers<br>·         Brand new 2-year inspection.<br>·         Fully checked over and certified.<br>·         Tires to match the season.<br>·         Fresh oil change or like-new oil!</p><p><br>FINANCING AVAILABLE!!!</p><p>Submit Your Application at www.affordableautosales.ca (http://www.affordableautosales.ca/)</p><p>Call / Text: 902-890-9423<br>Email: info@affordableautosales.ca</p>

2010 MINI Cooper

126,000 KM

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing
2010 MINI Cooper

S

13488449

2010 MINI Cooper

S

Location

Affordable Auto Sales NS

731 Willow Street, Truro, NS B2N 5H2

(902) 890-9423

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
126,000KM
VIN WMWMF7C5XATX42998

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 126,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Affordable 50th Anniversary Edition 2010 MINI COOPER HARDTOP S AWD – Brand new MVI – Low Kilometers!


KEY HIGHLIGHTS!!!
Great Deal + Easy Financing Available!
We price all of our vehicles below market value for a quick sale! Cash or financing options are available for qualified buyers.

·         Manual, Front Wheel Drive, 1.6L 4cyl
·         30 DAY Powertrain Warranty with Extended Options Available
·         126,000 Kilometers
·         Brand new 2-year inspection.
·         Fully checked over and certified.
·         Tires to match the season.
·         Fresh oil change or like-new oil!


FINANCING AVAILABLE!!!

Submit Your Application at www.affordableautosales.ca (http://www.affordableautosales.ca/)

Call / Text: 902-890-9423
Email: info@affordableautosales.ca

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Affordable Auto Sales NS

Affordable Auto Sales NS

731 Willow Street, Truro, NS B2N 5H2

(902) 890-9423

2010 MINI Cooper