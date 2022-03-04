Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Toyota Corolla

242,000 KM

Details

$4,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$4,900

+ taxes & licensing

Scammell Auto Limited

902-843-3313

Contact Seller
2010 Toyota Corolla

2010 Toyota Corolla

Base 4-Speed AT

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Toyota Corolla

Base 4-Speed AT

Location

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

  1. 8497895
  2. 8497895
  3. 8497895
  4. 8497895
  5. 8497895
  6. 8497895
  7. 8497895
  8. 8497895
  9. 8497895
  10. 8497895
  11. 8497895
  12. 8497895
  13. 8497895
  14. 8497895
  15. 8497895
Contact Seller

$4,900

+ taxes & licensing

242,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8497895
  • Stock #: 1158
  • VIN: 2t1bu4ee9ac208104

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 242,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Scammell Auto Limited

2012 Chevrolet Impal...
 152,000 KM
$7,900 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota C-HR XLE
 87,525 KM
$25,900 + tax & lic
2017 Jeep Renegade L...
 80,351 KM
$28,900 + tax & lic

Email Scammell Auto Limited

Scammell Auto Limited

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

Call Dealer

902-843-XXXX

(click to show)

902-843-3313

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory