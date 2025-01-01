$9,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2010 Toyota Tundra
SR5 Double Cab 4.6L 2WD
Location
Scammell Auto Limited
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3
902-843-3313
$9,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
241,900KM
VIN 5TFRM5F15AX001484
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 333936
- Mileage 241,900 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
