Menu
Account
Sign In

2010 Toyota Tundra

241,900 KM

Details

$9,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Toyota Tundra

SR5 Double Cab 4.6L 2WD

Watch This Vehicle
12202546

2010 Toyota Tundra

SR5 Double Cab 4.6L 2WD

Location

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

Contact Seller

$9,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
241,900KM
VIN 5TFRM5F15AX001484

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 333936
  • Mileage 241,900 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Scammell Auto Limited

Used 2010 Toyota Tundra SR5 Double Cab 4.6L 2WD for sale in Truro, NS
2010 Toyota Tundra SR5 Double Cab 4.6L 2WD 241,900 KM $9,500 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness / 9.5
2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness / 9.5" CLEARANCE / POWER SUNROOF / TRAILER HITCH & ROOF RACKS / APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO 120,000 KM $31,900 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Honda Accord EX / POWER SUNROOF / BLUETOOTH / ALLOY WHEELS for sale in Truro, NS
2011 Honda Accord EX / POWER SUNROOF / BLUETOOTH / ALLOY WHEELS 188,000 KM $7,900 + tax & lic

Email Scammell Auto Limited

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Scammell Auto Limited

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

Call Dealer

902-843-XXXX

(click to show)

902-843-3313

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,500

+ taxes & licensing

Scammell Auto Limited

902-843-3313

Contact Seller
2010 Toyota Tundra