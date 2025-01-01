Menu
Account
Sign In

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

120,000 KM

Details Features

$1,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT

Watch This Vehicle
12087991

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT

Location

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

Contact Seller

$1,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
120,000KM
VIN 1g1pf5s99b7119187

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 120,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Seating

Dual Power Seats

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Nav / Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Scammell Auto Limited

Used 2011 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT for sale in Truro, NS
2011 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT 120,000 KM $1,900 + tax & lic
Used 2013 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE Crew Cab 4WD for sale in Truro, NS
2013 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE Crew Cab 4WD 0 $6,000 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Pontiac G6 SEDAN for sale in Truro, NS
2009 Pontiac G6 SEDAN 179,025 KM $4,999 + tax & lic

Email Scammell Auto Limited

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Scammell Auto Limited

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

Call Dealer

902-843-XXXX

(click to show)

902-843-3313

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$1,900

+ taxes & licensing

Scammell Auto Limited

902-843-3313

Contact Seller
2011 Chevrolet Cruze