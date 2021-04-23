+ taxes & licensing
204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4WD Ext Cab 143.5"
Truck runs perfect for the milage, Truck was just in the shop, runs great only thing it needs is a power steering line.
Fresh Oil Change
4.8L Great on fuel!
Selling as traded
Any Questions Text or call 902 986-5044
