2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

348,000 KM

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
Location

204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1

Sale

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

348,000KM
Used
Fair Condition
  • Listing ID: 6996242
  • VIN: 1GCRKREA8BZ168636

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 348,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4WD Ext Cab 143.5"

Truck runs perfect for the milage, Truck was just in the shop, runs great only thing it needs is a power steering line.

Fresh Oil Change

4.8L Great on fuel!

Selling as traded 

Any Questions Text or call 902 986-5044

With second-to-none quality control, unbeatable prices and incredible selection, you can be confident you will find the deal you are looking for at Auto World Sales & Service.  We work incredibly hard during our multi-point inspection to exceed all expectations, we include professional detailing, NS Safety and Inspection, Lube/oil & air filter changes as well as a thorough road test!  Please feel free to contact us by phone, e-mail or visit in person if you have any questions or to discuss your motoring needs. CarProof reports are available on all units.

Change your thinking about buying your next vehicle, Auto World Sales & Service, where every sold vehicle qualifies for a free oil change and free MVIs for life*

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Trailer Hitch
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Premium Sound System
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights

204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1

