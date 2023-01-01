$8,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
Auto World Truro
902-895-7444
2011 Dodge Ram 1500
2011 Dodge Ram 1500
Outdoorsman 4WD Quad Cab 140.5"
Location
Auto World Truro
204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1
902-895-7444
Sale
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
215,631KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10395810
- Stock #: 23086
- VIN: 1D7RV1GT6BS681115
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 23086
- Mileage 215,631 KM
Vehicle Description
2011 DODGE RAM 1500 Outdoorsman 4WD Quad Cab
As Traded
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Tire Pressure Monitor
Lumbar Support
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Auto World Truro
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Auto World Truro
204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1