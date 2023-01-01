Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Dodge Ram 1500

215,631 KM

Details Description Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto World Truro

902-895-7444

Contact Seller
2011 Dodge Ram 1500

2011 Dodge Ram 1500

Outdoorsman 4WD Quad Cab 140.5"

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Dodge Ram 1500

Outdoorsman 4WD Quad Cab 140.5"

Location

Auto World Truro

204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1

902-895-7444

  1. 1694178912
  2. 1694178912
  3. 1694178912
  4. 1694178913
  5. 1694178912
  6. 1694178912
  7. 1694178912
  8. 1694178912
  9. 1694178912
  10. 1694178909
  11. 1694178909
  12. 1694178919
  13. 1694178912
  14. 1694178919
  15. 1694178912
  16. 1694178911
  17. 1694178918
  18. 1694178918
  19. 1694178918
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree
Sale

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
215,631KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10395810
  • Stock #: 23086
  • VIN: 1D7RV1GT6BS681115

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23086
  • Mileage 215,631 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 DODGE RAM 1500 Outdoorsman 4WD Quad Cab

As Traded

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Tire Pressure Monitor
Lumbar Support

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto World Truro

2017 Chevrolet Trave...
 256,904 KM
$7,500 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Silve...
 124,203 KM
$32,995 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Focus SE 4...
 71,234 KM
$16,967 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto World Truro

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto World Truro

Auto World Truro

204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1

Call Dealer

902-895-XXXX

(click to show)

902-895-7444

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory