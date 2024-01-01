Menu
Account
Sign In

2011 Ford F-150

193,000 KM

Details Features

$20,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Ford F-150

Lariat

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Ford F-150

Lariat

Location

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

Contact Seller

$20,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
193,000KM
VIN 1ftfw1ef3bfa21579

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2046
  • Mileage 193,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Safety

Traction Control

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Seating

Dual Power Seats

Additional Features

AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Scammell Auto Limited

Used 2011 Ford F-150 Lariat for sale in Truro, NS
2011 Ford F-150 Lariat 193,000 KM $20,500 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE LUX, New Tires, Great SHAPE! for sale in Truro, NS
2016 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE LUX, New Tires, Great SHAPE! 79,000 KM $21,900 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Cadillac XT5 Amazing Shape, New Winter Tires to go with the vehicle & New Mvi! for sale in Truro, NS
2017 Cadillac XT5 Amazing Shape, New Winter Tires to go with the vehicle & New Mvi! 94,000 KM $20,900 + tax & lic

Email Scammell Auto Limited

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Scammell Auto Limited

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

Call Dealer

902-843-XXXX

(click to show)

902-843-3313

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$20,500

+ taxes & licensing

Scammell Auto Limited

902-843-3313

Contact Seller
2011 Ford F-150