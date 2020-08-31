Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Ford F-150

250,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,500

+ taxes & licensing

MIKE'S RECREATION & CYCLE

902-899-2384

Contact Seller
2011 Ford F-150

2011 Ford F-150

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Ford F-150

Location

MIKE'S RECREATION & CYCLE

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

902-899-2384

Contact Seller

$9,500

+ taxes & licensing

250,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5831128

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 250,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Good truck! 8 cyl gas automatic, air conditioning, am/fm CD, dual climate control, power steering, power locks power pindows, traction control, bluetooth, back up camera, grey cloth interior.

$9,500Year2011MakeFordModelF 150 XTR 4X4Mileage250000Engine5L V8ColorRedFuel SystemgasCooling System

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Air Conditioning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From MIKE'S RECREATION & CYCLE

2011 GMC Sierra 1500...
 168,000 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic
2012 Polaris Ranger ...
 7,600 MI
$7,995 + tax & lic
2012 Harley-Davidson...
 34,000 MI
$16,900 + tax & lic

Email MIKE'S RECREATION & CYCLE

MIKE'S RECREATION & CYCLE

MIKE'S RECREATION & CYCLE

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

Call Dealer

902-899-XXXX

(click to show)

902-899-2384

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory