2011 GMC Sierra 1500

+ taxes & licensing
902-899-2384
40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2
902-899-2384
+ taxes & licensing
Real nice working truck!!! Nevada Edition. Financing available up to 2 years only) Running boards, chrome wheels, chrome window louvers, chrome bug deflector, Reese hitch, tonno cover, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, remote entry, air conditioning and cruise, am/fm cd , black cloth interior.$14,900Year2011MakeGMCModel1500 Sierra SL 4X4Mileage175000Engine4.8 V8ColorBlackFuel Systemgas
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2