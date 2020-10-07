Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 GMC Sierra 1500

175,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

MIKE'S RECREATION & CYCLE

902-899-2384

Contact Seller
2011 GMC Sierra 1500

2011 GMC Sierra 1500

SL NEVADA EDITION

Watch This Vehicle

2011 GMC Sierra 1500

SL NEVADA EDITION

Location

MIKE'S RECREATION & CYCLE

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

902-899-2384

Contact Seller

$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

175,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6045264
  • VIN: 3GTP2UEA3BG148840

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 175,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Real nice working truck!!! Nevada Edition. Financing available up to 2 years only) Running boards, chrome wheels, chrome window louvers, chrome bug deflector, Reese hitch, tonno cover, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, remote entry, air conditioning and cruise, am/fm cd , black cloth interior.

$14,900Year2011MakeGMCModel1500 Sierra SL 4X4Mileage175000Engine4.8 V8ColorBlackFuel Systemgas

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Chrome Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
FINANCING AVAILABLE!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From MIKE'S RECREATION & CYCLE

2007 Harley-Davidson...
 42,000 MI
$13,900 + tax & lic
2017 Polaris 800 RPr...
 3,200 MI
$8,900 + tax & lic
2008 Yamaha V Star 1...
 42,000 KM
$4,400 + tax & lic

Email MIKE'S RECREATION & CYCLE

MIKE'S RECREATION & CYCLE

MIKE'S RECREATION & CYCLE

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

Call Dealer

902-899-XXXX

(click to show)

902-899-2384

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory