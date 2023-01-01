Menu
2011 GMC Sierra 2500

1,840,000 KM

Details Features

$25,900

+ tax & licensing
$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

Scammell Auto Limited

902-843-3313

2011 GMC Sierra 2500

2011 GMC Sierra 2500

HD SLE CREW CAB 4WD

2011 GMC Sierra 2500

HD SLE CREW CAB 4WD

Location

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

1,840,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10082970
  • Stock #: 1592
  • VIN: 1GT120CG1BF232808

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey/black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 1,840,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Seating

Dual Power Seats

Additional Features

AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Scammell Auto Limited

2015 Kia Forte SX
 164,193 KM
$10,900 + tax & lic
2013 Kia Sorento EX ...
 114,109 KM
$11,900 + tax & lic
2021 Buick Encore GX...
 23,000 KM
$35,900 + tax & lic

Scammell Auto Limited

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

