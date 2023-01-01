$25,900+ tax & licensing
2011 GMC Sierra 2500
HD SLE CREW CAB 4WD
Location
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3
1,840,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10082970
- Stock #: 1592
- VIN: 1GT120CG1BF232808
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey/black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 1,840,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Seating
Dual Power Seats
Additional Features
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
