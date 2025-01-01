$8,900+ tax & licensing
2011 Harley-Davidson Sportster 1200
Custom
Location
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2
902-899-2384
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Cruiser / Chopper
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Mileage 15,071 KM
Vehicle Description
Excellent condition,financing available,Vance and Hines pipes,chrome rear sprocket,chrome swing air,chrome oil tank and side battery cover,chrome mag wheels,quick detach windshield,custom grips,alarm pods,passenger back rest,LED tail light,custom floor boards,only 15,071 kms,real nice Harley
Year 2011
Make Harley Davidson
Model Sportster 1200 Custom
Mileage 15071 km
Engine 1200 cc
Color Orange and Black
Fuel System fuel injected
Cooling System air cooled
