Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Excellent condition,financing available,Vance and Hines pipes,chrome rear sprocket,chrome swing air,chrome oil tank and side battery cover,chrome mag wheels,quick detach windshield,custom grips,alarm pods,passenger back rest,LED tail light,custom floor boards,only 15,071 kms,real nice Harley<br /><br />$8,900<br />Year    2011<br />Make    Harley Davidson<br />Model    Sportster 1200 Custom<br />Mileage    15071 km<br />Engine    1200 cc<br />Color    Orange and Black<br />Fuel System    fuel injected<br />Cooling System    air cooled</p>

2011 Harley-Davidson Sportster 1200

15,071 KM

Details Description

$8,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Harley-Davidson Sportster 1200

Custom

Watch This Vehicle
12460891

2011 Harley-Davidson Sportster 1200

Custom

Location

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

902-899-2384

  1. 1745847411
  2. 1745847411
  3. 1745847410
  4. 1745847411
  5. 1745847410
  6. 1745847410
Contact Seller

$8,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
15,071KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Cruiser / Chopper
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Mileage 15,071 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition,financing available,Vance and Hines pipes,chrome rear sprocket,chrome swing air,chrome oil tank and side battery cover,chrome mag wheels,quick detach windshield,custom grips,alarm pods,passenger back rest,LED tail light,custom floor boards,only 15,071 kms,real nice Harley

$8,900
Year    2011
Make    Harley Davidson
Model    Sportster 1200 Custom
Mileage    15071 km
Engine    1200 cc
Color    Orange and Black
Fuel System    fuel injected
Cooling System    air cooled

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mike's Recreation & Cycle

Used 2020 Kawasaki Teryx for sale in Truro, NS
2020 Kawasaki Teryx 3,800 MI $14,900 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Polaris RZR S 800 for sale in Truro, NS
2013 Polaris RZR S 800 5,991 MI $8,900 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Polaris GENERAL XP 1000 for sale in Truro, NS
2023 Polaris GENERAL XP 1000 3,700 MI $20,900 + tax & lic

Email Mike's Recreation & Cycle

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mike's Recreation & Cycle

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

Call Dealer

902-899-XXXX

(click to show)

902-899-2384

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,900

+ taxes & licensing

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

902-899-2384

2011 Harley-Davidson Sportster 1200