2011 Honda Accord

188,000 KM

$7,900

+ tax & licensing
2011 Honda Accord

EX sedan AT

12195124

2011 Honda Accord

EX sedan AT

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

$7,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
188,000KM
VIN 1hgcp2f78ba802030

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 333941
  • Mileage 188,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
CD Changer

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Scammell Auto Limited

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

$7,900

+ taxes & licensing

Scammell Auto Limited

902-843-3313

2011 Honda Accord