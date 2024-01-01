$11,900+ tax & licensing
2011 Honda CR-V
EX 2WD 5-Speed AT
Location
Scammell Auto Limited
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3
902-843-3313
$11,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
120,000KM
VIN 5j6re3h33bl801462
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1956
- Mileage 120,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Windows
Rear Defrost
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Scammell Auto Limited
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3
902-843-XXXX(click to show)
