2011 Honda CR-V

120,000 KM

$11,900

+ tax & licensing
2011 Honda CR-V

EX 2WD 5-Speed AT

2011 Honda CR-V

EX 2WD 5-Speed AT

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
120,000KM
VIN 5j6re3h33bl801462

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1956
  • Mileage 120,000 KM

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Windows

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper

CD Player

Rear Defrost

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C

