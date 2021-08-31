Menu
2011 Honda CR-V

188,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto World Truro

902-895-7444

2011 Honda CR-V

2011 Honda CR-V

LX / AWD / SUPER CLEAN /

2011 Honda CR-V

LX / AWD / SUPER CLEAN /

Location

Auto World Truro

204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1

902-895-7444

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

188,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7921884
  • VIN: 5J6RE4H38BL824354

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 188,000 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST LANDED

2011 Honda CR-V LX AWD

SUPER CLEAN 

JUST IN TIME FOR WINTER!

NEW MVI!

IF YOU WANT A RELIABLE SUV THIS IS THE CAR FOR YOU!

FINANCING!

MESSAGE TODAY!

With second-to-none quality control, unbeatable prices and incredible selection, you can be confident you will find the deal you are looking for at Auto World Sales & Service.  We work incredibly hard during our multi-point inspection to exceed all expectations, we include professional detailing, NS Safety and Inspection, Lube/oil & air filter changes as well as a thorough road test!  Please feel free to contact us by phone, e-mail or visit in person if you have any questions or to discuss your motoring needs. CarProof reports are available on all units.

Change your thinking about buying your next vehicle, Auto World Sales & Service, where every sold vehicle qualifies for a free oil change and free MVIs for life*

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Auto World Truro

Auto World Truro

204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1

