2011 Kawasaki Brute Force

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2
902-899-2384
Excellent condition! Financing Available!!!Aftermarket wheels and tires, rear passenger seat , fender protectors and foot pegs, front bumper, winch. Real nice bike!!!!$6,900Year2011MakeKawasakiModel750 Brute Force 4x4Mileage4200 kmEngine750 ccDrive4WDColorRedFuel Systemfuel injected
