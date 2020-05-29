Menu
$6,900

+ taxes & licensing

MIKE'S RECREATION & CYCLE

902-899-2384

2011 Kawasaki Brute Force

750

Location

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

$6,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 4,200KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5120177
  • VIN: 3JBEKLJ159J000132
Exterior Colour
Burgundy
Body Style
ATV
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
2-cylinder
Passengers
2

Excellent condition! Financing Available!!!Aftermarket wheels and tires, rear passenger seat , fender protectors and foot pegs, front bumper, winch. Real nice bike!!!!

$6,900Year2011MakeKawasakiModel750 Brute Force 4x4Mileage4200 kmEngine750 ccDrive4WDColorRedFuel Systemfuel injected
Additional Features
  • FINANCING AVAILABLE!

