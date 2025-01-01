Menu
2011 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

154,500 KM

Details

$11,900

+ taxes & licensing
2011 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C250 4-MATIC / LEATHER / WOOD GRAIN INTERIOR / BLUETOOTH / ALLOY WHEELS

12842242

2011 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C250 4-MATIC / LEATHER / WOOD GRAIN INTERIOR / BLUETOOTH / ALLOY WHEELS

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-266-4478

$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
154,500KM
VIN wddgf8fb5bf549557

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # TM-549557
  • Mileage 154,500 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Scammell Auto Limited

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-266-4478

$11,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Scammell Auto Limited

902-266-4478

2011 Mercedes-Benz C-Class