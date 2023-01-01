Menu
2011 Polaris Outlander 500 XT

951 KM

Details Description

$6,900

+ tax & licensing
$6,900

+ taxes & licensing

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

902-899-2384

Financing Available

Financing Available

Location

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

902-899-2384

951KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10637670
  • VIN: 3JBEPCK17BJ001109

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 951 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition! Financing available! Only 951 kms on this bike!!!! Power steering, alloy wheels, tires are in excellent condition, front and rear bumpers, wintch, heated hand warmers, hand guards, rear view mirror, quick detach cargo box. Real nice bike!

Year

2011

Make

Polaris

Model

Outlander 500 XT Max 4x4

Mileage

951 km

Engine

500 cc

Drive

4WD

Color

Yellow

Fuel System

fuel injected

Cooling System

liqued cooled

