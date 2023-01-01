$6,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,900
+ taxes & licensing
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
902-899-2384
2011 Polaris Outlander 500 XT
2011 Polaris Outlander 500 XT
Financing Available
Location
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2
902-899-2384
$6,900
+ taxes & licensing
951KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10637670
- VIN: 3JBEPCK17BJ001109
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Yellow
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 951 KM
Vehicle Description
Excellent condition! Financing available! Only 951 kms on this bike!!!! Power steering, alloy wheels, tires are in excellent condition, front and rear bumpers, wintch, heated hand warmers, hand guards, rear view mirror, quick detach cargo box. Real nice bike!
$6,900
Year
2011
Make
Polaris
Model
Outlander 500 XT Max 4x4
Mileage
951 km
Engine
500 cc
Drive
4WD
Color
Yellow
Fuel System
fuel injected
Cooling System
liqued cooled
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Mike's Recreation & Cycle
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2