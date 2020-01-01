Menu
2011 RAM 2500

299,000 KM

Details

$17,900

+ tax & licensing
$17,900

+ taxes & licensing

MIKE'S RECREATION & CYCLE

902-899-2384

2011 RAM 2500

2011 RAM 2500

SLT

2011 RAM 2500

SLT

Location

MIKE'S RECREATION & CYCLE

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

902-899-2384

$17,900

+ taxes & licensing

299,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6215379
  • VIN: 3D7UT2CLXBG541393

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 299,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Real nice RAM! Alberta truck! Crew cab. 6.7 Cummings turbo diesel. 2" lift. Power windows , power locks, remote entry, tilt wheel , cruise control, air conditioning, brand new rotors and pads on front brakes. ION aftermarket wheels blacked out with 18"Goodyear wrangler tires.Well undercoated!Color match cap and lauminum tool box.

$17,900 Year 2011 Make Dodge Model Ram 2500 SLT Diesel 4x4 Mileage 299000 Engine 6.7 Turbo Diesel Color Grey Fuel System diesel 

FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL MIKE @ 902 899-2384

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Tire Pressure Monitor
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Turbocharged
CAT Delete + programmer

MIKE'S RECREATION & CYCLE

MIKE'S RECREATION & CYCLE

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

