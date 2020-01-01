2011 RAM 2500

+ taxes & licensing
40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2
+ taxes & licensing
Real nice RAM! Alberta truck! Crew cab. 6.7 Cummings turbo diesel. 2" lift. Power windows , power locks, remote entry, tilt wheel , cruise control, air conditioning, brand new rotors and pads on front brakes. ION aftermarket wheels blacked out with 18"Goodyear wrangler tires.Well undercoated!Color match cap and lauminum tool box.$17,900Year2011MakeDodgeModelRam 2500 SLT Diesel 4x4Mileage299000Engine6.7 Turbo DieselColorGreyFuel SystemdieselCooling System
FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL MIKE @ 902 899-2384
