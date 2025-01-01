Menu
2011 Toyota RAV4

217,000 KM

Details Features

$11,900

+ taxes & licensing
I4 / 4WD / SPARE TIRE W/ COVER / TOW PACKAGE / ROOF RACKS / SUNROOF / ALLOY WHEELS

12688806

Location

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-266-4478

Contact Seller

Used
217,000KM
VIN 2T3BF4DVXBW148093

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 217,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Exterior

Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

2011 Toyota RAV4