$11,900+ taxes & licensing
2011 Toyota RAV4
I4 / 4WD / SPARE TIRE W/ COVER / TOW PACKAGE / ROOF RACKS / SUNROOF / ALLOY WHEELS
Location
Scammell Auto Limited
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3
902-266-4478
$11,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
217,000KM
VIN 2T3BF4DVXBW148093
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 217,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Exterior
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Windows
Rear Defrost
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
