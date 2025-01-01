Menu
2011 Volkswagen Jetta

172,000 KM

$9,900

+ tax & licensing
2011 Volkswagen Jetta

comfortline

12172078

2011 Volkswagen Jetta

comfortline

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
172,000KM
VIN 3vwdl7aj2bm063980

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2140
  • Mileage 172,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Scammell Auto Limited

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

Scammell Auto Limited

902-843-3313

2011 Volkswagen Jetta