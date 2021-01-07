2011 Yamaha VENTURE MULTI PURPOSE

+ taxes & licensing
Excellent condition!!! Financing available!!! 1000cc 4 stroke engine. Electric start and reverse. Dual exhaust. Rear trunk and saddle bags, mirrors, 2 up seat with adjustable backrest,heated hand and thumb warmers and heated rear passanger grips. This sled is good for a ton of miles!!! I realize it is not multi purpose. This was thr only option in advertising drop downs ...
CALL MIKE FOR INFORMATION 902 899-2384
$4,900
Year 2011
Make Yamaha
Model Venture 1000 TF
Mileage 15000km
Engine 1000 cc
Color Blue
Fuel System fuel injected
Cooling System liqued cooled
