Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Yamaha VENTURE MULTI PURPOSE

15,000 KM

Details Description Features

$4,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$4,900

+ taxes & licensing

MIKE'S RECREATION & CYCLE

902-899-2384

Contact Seller
2011 Yamaha VENTURE MULTI PURPOSE

2011 Yamaha VENTURE MULTI PURPOSE

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Yamaha VENTURE MULTI PURPOSE

Location

MIKE'S RECREATION & CYCLE

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

902-899-2384

Contact Seller

$4,900

+ taxes & licensing

15,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6505645

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Snowmobile
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 15,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition!!! Financing available!!! 1000cc 4 stroke engine. Electric start and reverse. Dual exhaust. Rear trunk and saddle bags, mirrors, 2 up seat with adjustable backrest,heated hand and thumb warmers and heated rear passanger grips. This sled is good for a ton of miles!!!  I realize it is not multi purpose. This was thr only option in advertising drop downs ...

CALL MIKE FOR INFORMATION 902 899-2384

$4,900

Year 2011

Make Yamaha

Model Venture 1000 TF

Mileage 15000km

Engine 1000 cc

Color Blue

Fuel System fuel injected

Cooling System liqued cooled

Vehicle Features

FINANCING AVAILABLE!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From MIKE'S RECREATION & CYCLE

2010 Ford F-150 XLT
 160,000 KM
$14,500 + tax & lic
2014 CFMOTO CFORCE 8...
 5,600 KM
$6,900 + tax & lic
2020 Honda CRF 250
 500 KM
$6,900 + tax & lic

Email MIKE'S RECREATION & CYCLE

MIKE'S RECREATION & CYCLE

MIKE'S RECREATION & CYCLE

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

Call Dealer

902-899-XXXX

(click to show)

902-899-2384

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory