Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Chevrolet Camaro

135,000 KM

Details Description Features

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto World Truro

902-895-7444

Contact Seller
2012 Chevrolet Camaro

2012 Chevrolet Camaro

1LS | 6 SPEED | SPORTS CAR | CLEAN CAR FAX

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Chevrolet Camaro

1LS | 6 SPEED | SPORTS CAR | CLEAN CAR FAX

Location

Auto World Truro

204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1

902-895-7444

  1. 1651240418
  2. 1651240454
  3. 1651240482
  4. 1651240484
  5. 1651240484
  6. 1651240482
  7. 1651240483
  8. 1651240484
  9. 1651240482
  10. 1651240481
  11. 1651240476
  12. 1651240479
  13. 1651240472
  14. 1651240478
  15. 1651240479
  16. 1651240478
  17. 1651240484
  18. 1651240464
  19. 1651240483
  20. 1651240476
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

135,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8520131
  • VIN: 2G1FE1E31C9210517

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 135,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN CARFAX / 1LS / 6 Speed / Impressive Sport Coupe!!

3.6L FLEXFUEL ENGINE 325 Horsepower

Financing For All Credit!

Up to $5000 Cash Back!

Same Day Financing!

 

Auto World Truro's “Satisfaction Guaranteed” checklist! This checklist is completed on every sale of a vehicle!

 

Checklist: 

- Brand new 2 year MVI 

- FREE 30 day warranty (with many options to extend at great prices)

- Vehicle comes fully detailed inside and out 

- Fresh oil change 

- Brand New or like new tires (winter or summer depending on the season) 

-  CarProof reports are available on all units.

With second-to-none quality control, unbeatable prices and incredible selection, you can be confident you will find the deal you are looking for at Auto World Sales & Service. We work incredibly hard during our multi-point inspection to exceed all expectations, we include professional detailing, NS Safety and Inspection, Lube/oil & air filter changes as well as a thorough road test!  Please feel free to contact us by phone, e-mail or visit in person if you have any questions or to discuss your motoring needs. CarProof reports are available on all units.

Change your thinking about buying your next vehicle, Auto World Sales & Service, where every sold vehicle qualifies for a free oil change and free MVIs for life*

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Climate Control
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto World Truro

2016 Jeep Wrangler S...
 168,000 KM
$30,995 + tax & lic
2014 Jeep Wrangler R...
 158,000 KM
$28,995 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Santa F...
 76,000 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto World Truro

Auto World Truro

Auto World Truro

204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1

Call Dealer

902-895-XXXX

(click to show)

902-895-7444

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory