Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Harley-Davidson FLS

5,097 MI

Details Description

$13,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

902-899-2384

Contact Seller
2012 Harley-Davidson FLS

2012 Harley-Davidson FLS

Softail Slim

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Harley-Davidson FLS

Softail Slim

Location

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

902-899-2384

Contact Seller

$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

5,097MI
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8281446
  • VIN: 1HD1JRV23CB043156

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Touring
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 2-cylinder
  • Passengers 1
  • Mileage 5,097 MI

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition! Financing available! This Slim is all blackedout! Aftermarket Rhinheart Ehaust, solo seat with clean back fender, Arlen Ness grips, custom mirrors, quick detatch windshield, LED lights, Daymaker headlight. Super cool bike! CONTACT MIKE AT 902 899-2384 TEXT OR CALL

$13,900Year2012MakeHarley DavidsonModelSoftail SlimMileage5097 miEngine103 ciColorBlackFuel Systemfuel injectedCooling Systemair cooled

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Mike's Recreation & Cycle

2019 Harley-Davidson...
 16,000 MI
$27,500 + tax & lic
2019 Harley-Davidson...
 13,159 MI
$34,900 + tax & lic
2000 Sea-Doo GTI
 0 KM
$6,200 + tax & lic

Email Mike's Recreation & Cycle

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

Call Dealer

902-899-XXXX

(click to show)

902-899-2384

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory