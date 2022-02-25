$13,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,900
+ taxes & licensing
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
902-899-2384
2012 Harley-Davidson FLS
2012 Harley-Davidson FLS
Softail Slim
Location
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2
902-899-2384
$13,900
+ taxes & licensing
5,097MI
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8281446
- VIN: 1HD1JRV23CB043156
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Touring
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 2-cylinder
- Passengers 1
- Mileage 5,097 MI
Vehicle Description
Excellent condition! Financing available! This Slim is all blackedout! Aftermarket Rhinheart Ehaust, solo seat with clean back fender, Arlen Ness grips, custom mirrors, quick detatch windshield, LED lights, Daymaker headlight. Super cool bike! CONTACT MIKE AT 902 899-2384 TEXT OR CALL$13,900Year2012MakeHarley DavidsonModelSoftail SlimMileage5097 miEngine103 ciColorBlackFuel Systemfuel injectedCooling Systemair cooled
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Mike's Recreation & Cycle
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2