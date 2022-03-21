2012 Harley Davidson Full Custom Street Glide

$29,900 + taxes & licensing 1 1 , 6 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8957491

8957491 VIN: 1HD1KBM15CD687917

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Mileage 11,600 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.