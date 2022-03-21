$29,900+ tax & licensing
2012 Harley Davidson Full Custom Street Glide
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2
- VIN: 1HD1KBM15CD687917
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Mileage 11,600 KM
Vehicle Description
Excellent condition! Financing available! 26" front wheel with matching rotor, 6 piston Wilwood front caliper, raked front end, custome front fender, custom faring, 12" blacked out apes, custom grips, custom mirrors, Aquatic AV Bluetooth stereo, digital guages, 6 speaker system, stretched tank,custom gator seat, full stretch rear fender with matching stretch bags and side covers, quick detache slim trunk, custom engine guard, custome floor boards and passanger pegs, custom shifter and brake lever, integrated rear tail light, custom exhaust, RC custome breather kit, all engine cylender heads and engine covers are matching Billet aluminum, custome shifter linkage, custome horn, custome derby cover, matching bag handles, custome front engine spoiler. Tons of extras listed, too many to list all! for information on this amazing bike contact Mike at (902) 899-2384 text or call
Year
2012
Make
Harley Davidson
Model
Street Glide Full Custom
Mileage
11600 MILES
Engine
103 ci
Color
Black
Fuel System
fuel injected
Cooling System
air cooled
