Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Harley Davidson Full Custom Street Glide

11,600 KM

Details Description

$29,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

902-899-2384

Contact Seller
2012 Harley Davidson Full Custom Street Glide

2012 Harley Davidson Full Custom Street Glide

Financing Available!!!

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Harley Davidson Full Custom Street Glide

Financing Available!!!

Location

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

902-899-2384

  1. 8957491
  2. 8957491
  3. 8957491
  4. 8957491
  5. 8957491
  6. 8957491
  7. 8957491
  8. 8957491
  9. 8957491
  10. 8957491
  11. 8957491
Contact Seller

$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

11,600KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8957491
  • VIN: 1HD1KBM15CD687917

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 11,600 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition! Financing available! 26" front wheel with matching rotor, 6 piston Wilwood front caliper, raked front end, custome front fender, custom faring, 12" blacked out apes, custom grips, custom mirrors, Aquatic AV Bluetooth stereo, digital guages, 6 speaker system, stretched tank,custom gator seat, full stretch rear fender with matching stretch bags and side covers, quick detache slim trunk, custom engine guard, custome floor boards and passanger pegs, custom shifter and brake lever, integrated rear tail light, custom exhaust, RC custome breather kit, all engine cylender heads and engine covers are matching Billet aluminum, custome shifter linkage, custome horn, custome derby cover, matching bag handles, custome front engine spoiler. Tons of extras listed, too many to list all! for information on this amazing bike contact Mike at (902) 899-2384 text or call

$29,900

Year

2012

Make

Harley Davidson

Model

Street Glide Full Custom

Mileage

11600 MILES

Engine

103 ci

Color

Black

Fuel System

fuel injected

Cooling System

air cooled

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Mike's Recreation & Cycle

2006 Harley-Davidson...
 65,000 KM
$11,900 + tax & lic
2012 Harley Davidson...
 59,000 KM
$18,900 + tax & lic
2009 Harley Davidson...
 22,000 KM
$15,900 + tax & lic

Email Mike's Recreation & Cycle

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

Call Dealer

902-899-XXXX

(click to show)

902-899-2384

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory