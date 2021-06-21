Menu
2012 Harley-Davidson Street Glide

40,000 KM

Details Description

$17,500

+ tax & licensing
$17,500

+ taxes & licensing

Auto World Truro

902-895-7444

2012 Harley-Davidson Street Glide

2012 Harley-Davidson Street Glide

Aftermarket Front Wheel

2012 Harley-Davidson Street Glide

Aftermarket Front Wheel

Location

Auto World Truro

204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1

902-895-7444

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$17,500

+ taxes & licensing

40,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 7506087
  VIN: 1HD1KBM16CB676568

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Body Style Cruiser / Chopper
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 2-cylinder
  • Mileage 40,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 STREET GLIDE

103 CI 

FINANCING FOR EVERYONE

$0 DOWN

MESSAGE TODAY!

With second-to-none quality control, unbeatable prices and incredible selection, you can be confident you will find the deal you are looking for at Auto World Sales & Service.  We work incredibly hard during our multi-point inspection to exceed all expectations, we include professional detailing, NS Safety and Inspection, Lube/oil & air filter changes as well as a thorough road test!  Please feel free to contact us by phone, e-mail or visit in person if you have any questions or to discuss your motoring needs. CarProof reports are available on all units.

Change your thinking about buying your next vehicle, Auto World Sales & Service, where every sold vehicle qualifies for a free oil change and free MVIs for life*

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto World Truro

Auto World Truro

204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1

