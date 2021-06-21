2012 Harley-Davidson Street Glide

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $17,500 + taxes & licensing 4 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Good Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7506087

7506087 VIN: 1HD1KBM16CB676568

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Maroon

Body Style Cruiser / Chopper

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 2-cylinder

Mileage 40,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.