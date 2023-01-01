$13,900+ tax & licensing
902-899-2384
2012 Harley-Davidson Switchback
Financing Available
Location
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2
$13,900
- Listing ID: 10217829
- VIN: 1HD1GZM15CC331181
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Touring
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 24,400 MI
Vehicle Description
Excellent conditon! Financing available! 10 \" drag bars, Arlen Ness grips, Willy G mirors, quick detach windshield with windshield bag, engine guard, Willy G highway pegs, Willy G floor boards and rear pegs, 2 into 1 Vance & Hines pipes, Willy G gas tank cap, Willy G brake and shifter, mag wheels, blacked out LED tail light, blacked out blinker kit, like new rear tire and good front tire, passanger bacckrest mount, chrome front brake and clutch levers, Willy G derby cover.$13,900Year2012MakeHarley DavidsonModelSwitch BackMileage24400 miEngine103 ciColorRedFuel Systemfuel injectedCooling Systemair cooled
