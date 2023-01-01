Menu
2012 Harley-Davidson Switchback

24,400 MI

Details Description

$13,900

+ tax & licensing
$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

902-899-2384

Location

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

902-899-2384

$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

24,400MI
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10217829
  • VIN: 1HD1GZM15CC331181

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Touring
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 24,400 MI

Vehicle Description

Excellent conditon! Financing available! 10 \" drag bars, Arlen Ness grips, Willy G mirors, quick detach windshield with windshield bag, engine guard, Willy G highway pegs, Willy G floor boards and rear pegs, 2 into 1 Vance & Hines pipes, Willy G gas tank cap, Willy G brake and shifter, mag wheels, blacked out LED tail light, blacked out blinker kit, like new rear tire and good front tire, passanger bacckrest mount, chrome front brake and clutch levers, Willy G derby cover. 

Year2012MakeHarley DavidsonModelSwitch BackMileage24400 miEngine103 ciColorRedFuel Systemfuel injectedCooling Systemair cooled

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

