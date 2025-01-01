Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Excellent condition! Financing available! Quick detach windshield, Harley Davidson windshield speakers with handle bar volume control, Harley Davidson quick detach passenger backrest and rear rack, engine guard bar with wind deflectors , highway pegs, Harley Davidson after market seat, Vance & Hines exhaust, Day Maker headlight. Super clean bike!<br /><br />$12,900<br />Year    2012<br />Make    Harley Davidson<br />Model    FLD Swithback<br />Mileage    21084 km<br />Engine    103 ci<br />Color    Red<br />Fuel System    fuel injected<br />Cooling System    air cooled</p>

2012 Harley-Davidson Switchback

21,084 KM

Details Description

$12,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Harley-Davidson Switchback

Watch This Vehicle
12668670

2012 Harley-Davidson Switchback

Location

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

902-899-2384

  1. 1750457435411
  2. 1750457435858
  3. 1750457436304
  4. 1750457436738
  5. 1750457437151
  6. 1750457437559
  7. 1750457437983
  8. 1750457438394
  9. 1750457438849
Contact Seller

$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
21,084KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Cruiser / Chopper
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Mileage 21,084 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition! Financing available! Quick detach windshield, Harley Davidson windshield speakers with handle bar volume control, Harley Davidson quick detach passenger backrest and rear rack, engine guard bar with wind deflectors , highway pegs, Harley Davidson after market seat, Vance & Hines exhaust, Day Maker headlight. Super clean bike!

$12,900
Year    2012
Make    Harley Davidson
Model    FLD Swithback
Mileage    21084 km
Engine    103 ci
Color    Red
Fuel System    fuel injected
Cooling System    air cooled

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mike's Recreation & Cycle

Used 2007 Honda Spirit for sale in Truro, NS
2007 Honda Spirit 28,300 KM $3,995 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Jeep Wrangler UNLIMITED SPORT for sale in Truro, NS
2012 Jeep Wrangler UNLIMITED SPORT 186,000 KM $19,900 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Harley-Davidson Street Bob for sale in Truro, NS
2008 Harley-Davidson Street Bob 27,300 KM $10,900 + tax & lic

Email Mike's Recreation & Cycle

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mike's Recreation & Cycle

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

Call Dealer

902-899-XXXX

(click to show)

902-899-2384

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

902-899-2384

2012 Harley-Davidson Switchback