$12,900+ taxes & licensing
2012 Harley-Davidson Switchback
2012 Harley-Davidson Switchback
Location
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2
902-899-2384
$12,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Cruiser / Chopper
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Mileage 21,084 KM
Vehicle Description
Excellent condition! Financing available! Quick detach windshield, Harley Davidson windshield speakers with handle bar volume control, Harley Davidson quick detach passenger backrest and rear rack, engine guard bar with wind deflectors , highway pegs, Harley Davidson after market seat, Vance & Hines exhaust, Day Maker headlight. Super clean bike!
$12,900
Year 2012
Make Harley Davidson
Model FLD Swithback
Mileage 21084 km
Engine 103 ci
Color Red
Fuel System fuel injected
Cooling System air cooled
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Mike's Recreation & Cycle
Email Mike's Recreation & Cycle
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
Call Dealer
902-899-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
902-899-2384