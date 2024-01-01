$10,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2012 Honda Civic
EX W/ New Tires, New Mvi!
2012 Honda Civic
EX W/ New Tires, New Mvi!
Location
Scammell Auto Limited
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3
902-843-3313
$10,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
140,158KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2hgfb2e49ch054362
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 2058
- Mileage 140,158 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Windows
Rear Defrost
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Scammell Auto Limited
2017 Cadillac XT5 Amazing Shape, New Winter Tires to go with the vehicle & New Mvi! 94,000 KM $20,900 + tax & lic
2023 Jeep Cherokee Latitude Lux, EXCELLENT CONDITION, LEATHER, LOADED 4WD 8,000 KM $34,900 + tax & lic
2018 Honda Civic EX Coupe, Great Shape, Custom RIMS, NEW Mvi 124,000 KM $18,900 + tax & lic
Email Scammell Auto Limited
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Scammell Auto Limited
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3
Call Dealer
902-843-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$10,500
+ taxes & licensing
Scammell Auto Limited
902-843-3313
2012 Honda Civic