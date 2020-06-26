Menu
$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

Scammell Auto Limited

902-843-3313

2012 Honda Civic

2012 Honda Civic

Si Coupe 6-Speed MT

2012 Honda Civic

Si Coupe 6-Speed MT

Location

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 155,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5263913
  • Stock #: 618
  • VIN: 2HGFG4A56CH101777
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Coupe
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Telescopic Steering Wheel
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Exterior
  • Spoiler
  • Daytime Running Lights
Windows
  • Sunroof
  • Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Computer
Additional Features
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Vehicle Stability Management VSM
  • Theft Deterrent/Alarm
  • Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
  • Assisted Braking
  • Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
  • Remote / Keyless Entry
  • Air Conditioning A/C
  • Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Scammell Auto Limited

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-XXXX

902-843-3313

