Menu
Account
Sign In
<div class=product_cont_d><p>Excellent condition. 6 speed transmission, removable soft top, no hardtop included, like new tires, running boards, aluminum mag wheels, cruise, In super clean condition all around. Never off road. New battery.</p></div><div class=product_cont_p>$19,900</div><div class=product_cont_2 clear><table border=0 width=100%><tbody><tr><td width=40%>Year</td><td>2012</td></tr><tr id=gDesc_row1><td width=40%>Make</td><td>JEEP</td></tr><tr><td width=40%>Model</td><td>Wrangler Unlimited Sport</td></tr><tr id=gDesc_row1><td width=40%>Mileage</td><td>186000</td></tr><tr><td width=40%>Engine</td><td>3.6L</td></tr><tr id=gDesc_row1><td width=40%>Color</td><td>Orange</td></tr><tr><td width=40%>Fuel System</td><td>gas</td></tr></tbody></table></div><p> </p>

2012 Jeep Wrangler

186,000 KM

Details Description

$19,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Jeep Wrangler

UNLIMITED SPORT

Watch This Vehicle
12520567

2012 Jeep Wrangler

UNLIMITED SPORT

Location

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

902-899-2384

  1. 1747139507507
  2. 1747139507974
  3. 1747139508406
  4. 1747139508815
  5. 1747139509221
  6. 1747139509643
  7. 1747139510053
Contact Seller

$19,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
186,000KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 186,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition. 6 speed transmission, removable soft top, no hardtop included, like new tires, running boards, aluminum mag wheels, cruise, In super clean condition all around. Never off road. New battery.

$19,900Year2012MakeJEEPModelWrangler Unlimited SportMileage186000Engine3.6LColorOrangeFuel Systemgas

 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mike's Recreation & Cycle

Used 2012 Jeep Wrangler UNLIMITED SPORT for sale in Truro, NS
2012 Jeep Wrangler UNLIMITED SPORT 186,000 KM $19,900 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Yamaha V Star for sale in Truro, NS
2009 Yamaha V Star 16,400 KM $5,495 + tax & lic
Used 2007 Harley-Davidson ULTRA CLASSIC for sale in Truro, NS
2007 Harley-Davidson ULTRA CLASSIC 55,000 MI $10,495 + tax & lic

Email Mike's Recreation & Cycle

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mike's Recreation & Cycle

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

Call Dealer

902-899-XXXX

(click to show)

902-899-2384

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,900

+ taxes & licensing

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

902-899-2384

2012 Jeep Wrangler