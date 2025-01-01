Menu
<p><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>Affordable 2012 Jeep Wrangler Sport 4x4</strong></span></p><p><em><strong>KEY HIGHLIGHTS!!!</strong></em></p><p>Great Deal + Easy Financing Available!</p><p>We price all of our vehicles below market value for a quick sale! Cash or financing options are available for qualified buyers.</p><p> </p><p>Manual Transmission</p><p>30 DAY Powertrain Warranty with Extended Options Available</p><p>172,000 Kilometers</p><p>Brand new 2-year inspection.</p><p>Fully checked over and certified.</p><p>Tires to match the season.</p><p>Fresh oil change or like-new oil!</p><p> </p><p><strong>FINANCING AVAILABLE‼️‼️</strong></p><p>Submit Your Application at www.affordableautosales.ca (http://www.affordableautosales.ca/)</p><p> </p><p>Call / Text: 902-890-9423</p><p>Email: info@affordableautosales.ca</p>

2012 Jeep Wrangler

172,000 KM

$13,499

+ taxes & licensing
2012 Jeep Wrangler

SPORT

13320791

2012 Jeep Wrangler

SPORT

Affordable Auto Sales NS

731 Willow Street, Truro, NS B2N 5H2

(902) 890-9423

$13,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
172,000KM
VIN 1C4AJWAG1CL235641

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 172,000 KM

Affordable 2012 Jeep Wrangler Sport 4x4

KEY HIGHLIGHTS!!!

Great Deal + Easy Financing Available!

We price all of our vehicles below market value for a quick sale! Cash or financing options are available for qualified buyers.

 

Manual Transmission

30 DAY Powertrain Warranty with Extended Options Available

172,000 Kilometers

Brand new 2-year inspection.

Fully checked over and certified.

Tires to match the season.

Fresh oil change or like-new oil!

 

FINANCING AVAILABLE‼️‼️

Submit Your Application at www.affordableautosales.ca (http://www.affordableautosales.ca/)

 

Call / Text: 902-890-9423

Email: info@affordableautosales.ca

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tow Hooks

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Affordable Auto Sales NS

Affordable Auto Sales NS

731 Willow Street, Truro, NS B2N 5H2

(902) 890-9423

$13,499

+ taxes & licensing>

Affordable Auto Sales NS

(902) 890-9423

2012 Jeep Wrangler