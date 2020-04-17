2012 Polaris Other

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2
902-899-2384
+ taxes & licensing
Excellent condition,roof,windshield,rear window,front bumper,mud tires,nice ATV
$6,900 This model did not come with a speedometer so its in hours . Has 380 hours on it.
Year 2012
Make Polaris
Model 400 Ranger 4x4
Mileage 0 km
Engine 425 cc
Drive 4WD
Color Camo
Fuel System carbureted
Cooling System liqued cooled
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2