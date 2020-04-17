Menu
2012 Polaris Other

2012 Polaris Other

MIKE'S RECREATION & CYCLE

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

902-899-2384

$6,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4881576
  • VIN: 4XARH45A9CB432787
Exterior Colour
Green

Excellent condition,roof,windshield,rear window,front bumper,mud tires,nice ATV
$6,900 This model did not come with a speedometer so its in hours . Has 380 hours on it.
Year 2012
Make Polaris
Model 400 Ranger 4x4
Mileage 0 km
Engine 425 cc
Drive 4WD
Color Camo
Fuel System carbureted
Cooling System liqued cooled

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

