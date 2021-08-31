Menu
2012 Victory Cross Roads

38,000 KM

Details Description

$8,900

+ tax & licensing
Mike's Recreation & Cycle

2012 Victory Cross Roads

Location

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

38,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7607377
  • VIN: 5VPBWJ6N5C30000897

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Body Style Touring
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 38,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition! Financing available!!! Cruise control, detachable windshield. Nice bike, come take a look!!!!

CONTACT MIKE AT 902 899 2384

$8,900Year2012MakePolaris/ VictoryModelCross RoadsMileage38000 kmEngine106 ciColorRedFuel Systemfuel injectedCooling Systemliqued cooled

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

