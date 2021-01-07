Menu
2012 Yamaha Phazer

1,700 KM

Details Description

$4,900

+ tax & licensing
$4,900

+ taxes & licensing

MIKE'S RECREATION & CYCLE

902-899-2384

Location

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

902-899-2384

1,700KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6599435
  • VIN: JYE8GK0001CA000800

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue/White
  • Body Style Snowmobile
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 1,700 KM

Vehicle Description

Mint condition! Here on consignment. 500 4 stroke engine. Perfect condition! Reverse and electric start!! For information contact Mike at 902 899-2384

$4,900Year2012MakeYamahaModel500 PhazerMileage1700 kmEngine500 4 STROKE ccColorBlueFuel Systemfuel injectedCooling Systemliqued cooled

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

