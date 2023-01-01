Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Audi A3

132,000 KM

Details

$16,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

Scammell Auto Limited

902-843-3313

Contact Seller
2013 Audi A3

2013 Audi A3

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Audi A3

Location

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

  1. 9928982
  2. 9928982
  3. 9928982
  4. 9928982
  5. 9928982
  6. 9928982
  7. 9928982
  8. 9928982
  9. 9928982
  10. 9928982
  11. 9928982
  12. 9928982
  13. 9928982
  14. 9928982
  15. 9928982
  16. 9928982
  17. 9928982
  18. 9928982
  19. 9928982
  20. 9928982
  21. 9928982
  22. 9928982
  23. 9928982
  24. 9928982
  25. 9928982
  26. 9928982
  27. 9928982
  28. 9928982
  29. 9928982
  30. 9928982
  31. 9928982
  32. 9928982
  33. 9928982
  34. 9928982
  35. 9928982
  36. 9928982
  37. 9928982
  38. 9928982
  39. 9928982
  40. 9928982
  41. 9928982
  42. 9928982
  43. 9928982
  44. 9928982
  45. 9928982
  46. 9928982
  47. 9928982
  48. 9928982
  49. 9928982
  50. 9928982
Contact Seller

$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
132,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9928982
  • Stock #: 1513

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 1513
  • Mileage 132,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Scammell Auto Limited

2014 Mazda CX-5 Tour...
 175,000 KM
$11,900 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Tucson ...
 129,000 KM
$12,900 + tax & lic
2018 Jaguar F-PACE 2...
 105,000 KM
$37,900 + tax & lic

Email Scammell Auto Limited

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Scammell Auto Limited

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

Call Dealer

902-843-XXXX

(click to show)

902-843-3313

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory