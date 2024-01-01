$13,900+ tax & licensing
2013 BMW 3 Series
328i xDrive Sedan
2013 BMW 3 Series
328i xDrive Sedan
Location
Scammell Auto Limited
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3
902-843-3313
$13,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
144,000KM
VIN wba3b3c56df533342
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1951
- Mileage 144,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Scammell Auto Limited
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3
