Menu
Account
Sign In

2013 BMW 3 Series

144,000 KM

Details Features

$13,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 BMW 3 Series

328i xDrive Sedan

Watch This Vehicle

2013 BMW 3 Series

328i xDrive Sedan

Location

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

  1. 11386226
  2. 11386226
  3. 11386226
  4. 11386226
  5. 11386226
  6. 11386226
  7. 11386226
  8. 11386226
  9. 11386226
  10. 11386226
  11. 11386226
  12. 11386226
  13. 11386226
  14. 11386226
  15. 11386226
Contact Seller

$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
144,000KM
VIN wba3b3c56df533342

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1951
  • Mileage 144,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Scammell Auto Limited

Used 2013 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive Sedan for sale in Truro, NS
2013 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive Sedan 144,000 KM $13,900 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Toyota Tundra Tundra SR5/TRD Package/Custom Rims/4WD for sale in Truro, NS
2012 Toyota Tundra Tundra SR5/TRD Package/Custom Rims/4WD 153,000 KM $24,900 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Escape SE, NEW Tires, New Mvi, 4WD for sale in Truro, NS
2017 Ford Escape SE, NEW Tires, New Mvi, 4WD 92,725 KM $17,900 + tax & lic

Email Scammell Auto Limited

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Scammell Auto Limited

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

Call Dealer

902-843-XXXX

(click to show)

902-843-3313

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

Scammell Auto Limited

902-843-3313

Contact Seller
2013 BMW 3 Series