2013 Can-Am Commander

800XT DPS

Location

MIKE'S RECREATION & CYCLE

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

902-899-2384

$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 5,500MI
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4959309
  • VIN: 3JBKGCN10DJ000109
Exterior Colour
Yellow
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
ATV
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
1-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
3

Excellent condition!Can Am glass windshield with wipers, roof, rear window, side view mirrors, rear view mirror, LED lights on roof, front and rear bumpers, LED light on front bumper, powder coated rock guards, winch, aluminum front skid plate, like new tires, S&S wheels, dump box, full roof stereo. Real nice side x side!!!

$11,900 
Power Options
  • Power Steering

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

