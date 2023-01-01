Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Chevrolet Corvette

87,000 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Zacks Auto Sales

902-843-3900

Contact Seller
2013 Chevrolet Corvette

2013 Chevrolet Corvette

Grand Sport

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Chevrolet Corvette

Grand Sport

Location

Zacks Auto Sales

339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1

902-843-3900

  1. 10277847
  2. 10277847
  3. 10277847
  4. 10277847
  5. 10277847
  6. 10277847
  7. 10277847
  8. 10277847
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
87,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10277847
  • Stock #: 06729
  • VIN: 1G1Y43DW9D5106729

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 06729
  • Mileage 87,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Rear Wheel Drive

Additional Features

n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Zacks Auto Sales

2019 Honda Civic Sport
 98,430 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Color...
 99,454 KM
$30,999 + tax & lic
2023 Hyundai Elantra...
 0 KM
$33,999 + tax & lic

Email Zacks Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Zacks Auto Sales

Zacks Auto Sales

339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1

Call Dealer

902-843-XXXX

(click to show)

902-843-3900

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory