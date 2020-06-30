+ taxes & licensing
204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
We have a Extremely Clean 2013 Ford Edge SEL on our lot with 140,000 km. It is Burgundy in color and has a 6 speed automatic transmission. Many options including heated seats, backup sensors, remote keyless entry, bluetooth, and more! For more information visit our website at https://blenkhornsautosales.ca/, give us a call, send us an email, or come in and see us. We also have financing available!
With second-to-none quality control, unbeatable prices and incredible selection, you can be confident you will find the deal you are looking for at Blenkhorn's Auto Sales and Financing. We work incredibly hard during our multi-point inspection to exceed all expectations, we include professional detailing, NS Safety and Inspection, Lube/oil & air filter changes as well as a thorough road test! Please feel free to contact us by phone, e-mail or visit in person if you have any questions or to discuss your motoring needs. CarProof reports are available on all units.
Change your thinking about buying your next vehicle, Blenkhorn's Auto Sales and Financing, where every sold vehicle qualifies for a free oil change and free MVIs for life*
