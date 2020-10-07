2013 Ford Edge

+ taxes & licensing
902-899-2384
40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2
902-899-2384
+ taxes & licensing
Excellent condition! Brand new MVI! Financing available!! Chrome wheels, parking assist, power rear hatch, black leather interior, heated seats, dual zone climate control, back up camera, navigation, panoramic sunroof, touch screen control, power windows, power locks power mirrors, keyless remote entry, remote start. Comes with 2 key fobs, power driver and passanger seats. Nice suv!$14,500Year2013MakeFordModelEDGE Limited AWDMileage131000Engine3.5 L 6 cylColorRedFuel Systemgas
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2