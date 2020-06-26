+ taxes & licensing
902-895-7444
204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
2013 Ford Escape SEL!!! Equipped with a 1.6l Turbo charged EcoBoost 4-cylinder engine that produces 178 HP paired with 4WD system. This unit is in great condition and was well serviced by the previous owner. The SEL trim level brings it to the next level with Leather Upholstery, 18 alloy wheels, multizone climate control, powers drivers seat with memory and so much more. This Escape is waiting for its next adventure. It finishes in a White Exterior and a Black Leather Interior.
Brand New MVI
OIL Just Changed and Fresh out of our detail shop!
With second-to-none quality control, unbeatable prices and incredible selection, you can be confident you will find the deal you are looking for at Blenkhorn's Auto Sales and Financing. We work incredibly hard during our multi-point inspection to exceed all expectations, we include professional detailing, NS Safety and Inspection, Lube/oil & air filter changes as well as a thorough road test! Please feel free to contact us by phone, e-mail or visit in person if you have any questions or to discuss your motoring needs. CarProof reports are available on all units.
Change your thinking about buying your next vehicle, Blenkhorn's Auto Sales and Financing, where every sold vehicle qualifies for a free oil change and free MVIs for life*
