2013 Ford Escape

157,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Blenkhorn's Auto Sales and Financing

902-895-7444

2013 Ford Escape

2013 Ford Escape

SE 4x4 Only $48 Weekly! Clean Car Fax!

2013 Ford Escape

SE 4x4 Only $48 Weekly! Clean Car Fax!

Location

Blenkhorn's Auto Sales and Financing

204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1

902-895-7444

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

157,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  VIN: 1FMCU9GX6DUC38843

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 157,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Ford Escape SE 4x4 

Clean Car Proof!

4 Brand New All Seasons! New MVI, New Brakes!

Fiancing For Everyone!

Options include: 1.6L 4 cyls Automatic 6-Speed Standard features include:

wireless phone connectivity, Power door locks, Power windows with 1 one-touch, Automatic Transmission, 4-wheel ABS brakes, Compressor - Intercooled turbo, Air conditioning, Cruise control, Audio controls on steering wheel, Traction control - ABS and driveline, 1.6 liter inline 4 cylinder DOHC engine, Head airbags - Curtain 1st and 2nd row, Multi-function remote - Trunk/hatch/door/tailgate, Passenger Airbag, Power mirrors, Tilt and telescopic steering wheel, 4 Doors, Front-wheel drive, Fuel economy highway (l/100km): 7.1 and city (l/100km) and much more!

With second-to-none quality control, unbeatable prices and incredible selection, you can be confident you will find the deal you are looking for at Blenkhorn's Auto Sales and Financing.  We work incredibly hard during our multi-point inspection to exceed all expectations, we include professional detailing, NS Safety and Inspection, Lube/oil & air filter changes as well as a thorough road test!  Please feel free to contact us by phone, e-mail or visit in person if you have any questions or to discuss your motoring needs. CarProof reports are available on all units.

Change your thinking about buying your next vehicle, Blenkhorn's Auto Sales and Financing, where every sold vehicle qualifies for a free oil change and free MVIs for life*

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Quads / Captains
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Rear Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Email Blenkhorn's Auto Sales and Financing

Blenkhorn's Auto Sales and Financing

Blenkhorn's Auto Sales and Financing

204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1

902-895-7444

