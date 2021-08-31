Menu
2013 Ford F-150

137,000 KM

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto World Truro

902-895-7444

2013 Ford F-150

2013 Ford F-150

XLT / CLEAN CAR FAX / NEW MVI / BACK UP CAM

2013 Ford F-150

XLT / CLEAN CAR FAX / NEW MVI / BACK UP CAM

Location

Auto World Truro

204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1

902-895-7444

Sale

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

137,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 7838283
  VIN: 1FTEX1EM9DFB47651

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Blue
  Interior Colour Grey
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 2-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 137,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Equipped with all the features you need in a pickup and more, including 4 wheel drive,

This accident free F-150 is sure to be what you've been looking for!

Front and rear bench seats allow for seating for up to 6 people, while features such as a power adjustable driver's seat and remote start/entry ensure you stay comfortable.

Convenience features include heated power adjustable mirrors, cruise control, automatic headlights and park assist.

The vehicle's head unit allows for hands free calling via Bluetooth connectivity, while also offering SiriusXM radio for everyday peace of mind.

Financing For Everyone!

Zero Down

Stop in today or message us!

With second-to-none quality control, unbeatable prices and incredible selection, you can be confident you will find the deal you are looking for at Auto World Sales & Service.  We work incredibly hard during our multi-point inspection to exceed all expectations, we include professional detailing, NS Safety and Inspection, Lube/oil & air filter changes as well as a thorough road test!  Please feel free to contact us by phone, e-mail or visit in person if you have any questions or to discuss your motoring needs. CarProof reports are available on all units.

Change your thinking about buying your next vehicle, Auto World Sales & Service, where every sold vehicle qualifies for a free oil change and free MVIs for life*

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Engine Immobilizer
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key
Power Outlet
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Auto World Truro

Auto World Truro

204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1

902-895-7444

