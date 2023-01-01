2013 Harley Davidson Fat Boy

$13,900 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10435524

10435524 VIN: 5HD1JNVA5DB012744

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Mileage 29,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.