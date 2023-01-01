$13,900+ tax & licensing
2013 Harley Davidson Fat Boy
- Listing ID: 10435524
- VIN: 5HD1JNVA5DB012744
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Mileage 29,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Excellent condition! Financing available! Blacked out 16\" apes with extended cables, custom blacked out grips, blacked out Willy G mirrors, DayMaker Headlight, Blacked out blinker kit, blacked out slashed LED tailight, custom lisc plate holder, Vance & Hines blacked out pipes, Blacked out billet snorkle breather kit with matching foot and shifter levers, polished aluminum covers, solo seat with rear fender strap alos included: rear quick detatch seat and quick detach passanger backrest. Rear floor boards, blacked out axel covers, blacked out billet shifter linkage, blacked out Willy G derby cover, custom red plug wires. Super clean Harley! call Mike at 902 899-2384
$13,900
Year
2013
Make
Harley Davidson
Model
Fat Boy Low
Mileage
29000 mi
Engine
103 ci
Color
Black
Fuel System
fuel injected
Cooling System
air cooled
