2013 Harley Davidson Fat Boy

29,000 KM

Details Description

$13,900

+ tax & licensing
$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

902-899-2384

2013 Harley Davidson Fat Boy

2013 Harley Davidson Fat Boy

2013 Harley Davidson Fat Boy

Location

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

902-899-2384

$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

29,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10435524
  • VIN: 5HD1JNVA5DB012744

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 29,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition! Financing available! Blacked out 16\" apes with extended cables, custom blacked out grips, blacked out Willy G mirrors, DayMaker Headlight, Blacked out blinker kit, blacked out slashed LED tailight, custom lisc plate holder, Vance & Hines blacked out pipes, Blacked out billet snorkle breather kit with matching foot and shifter levers, polished aluminum covers, solo seat with rear fender strap alos included: rear quick detatch seat and quick detach passanger backrest. Rear floor boards, blacked out axel covers, blacked out billet shifter linkage, blacked out Willy G derby cover, custom red plug wires. Super clean Harley! call Mike at 902 899-2384

$13,900

Year

2013

Make

Harley Davidson

Model

Fat Boy Low

Mileage

29000 mi

Engine

103 ci

Color

Black

Fuel System

fuel injected

Cooling System

air cooled

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

