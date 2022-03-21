Menu
2013 Harley Davidson Street Glide

12,400 KM

Details Description

$23,900

+ tax & licensing
$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

902-899-2384

2013 Harley Davidson Street Glide

2013 Harley Davidson Street Glide

2013 Harley Davidson Street Glide

Location

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

902-899-2384

$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

12,400KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8940211
  VIN: 1HD1KBM19DB643307

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  Transmission Manual / Standard
  Mileage 12,400 KM

Vehicle Description

Like new condition! Financing available! Cruise control, custom front fender, chrome fork tubes, chrome axel covers, flush mount front blinkers, Daymaker Headlight with extended chrome ring, custom chrome engine guard, custom blacked out windshield, custom tank strap with flush mount fuel filler, Arlen Ness grips, custom mirrors, custom chrome clutch and front brake levers, True Dual exhaust, snorkel intake with fuel download, custom floor boards, custom rear brake and shifter levers, custom horn, HD shifter, blacked out engine heat shield, custom derby cover, Ultimate custom seat with fender strap, quick detach backrest mounts, custom bag handles, blacked out rear blinker kit. Only 12000 miles on this amazing Harley!! CONTACT MIKE FOR INFORMATION ON HIS INVENTORY AT (902) 899-2384

$23,900

Year

2013

Make

Harley Davidson

Model

Street Glide

Mileage

12400 MILES

Engine

103 ci ci

Color

Black

Fuel System

fuel injected

Cooling System

liqued cooled

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

902-899-2384

