$23,900+ tax & licensing
902-899-2384
2013 Harley Davidson Street Glide
Financing Available
Location
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2
$23,900
- Listing ID: 8940211
- VIN: 1HD1KBM19DB643307
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Mileage 12,400 KM
Vehicle Description
Like new condition! Financing available! Cruise control, custom front fender, chrome fork tubes, chrome axel covers, flush mount front blinkers, Daymaker Headlight with extended chrome ring, custom chrome engine guard, custom blacked out windshield, custom tank strap with flush mount fuel filler, Arlen Ness grips, custom mirrors, custom chrome clutch and front brake levers, True Dual exhaust, snorkel intake with fuel download, custom floor boards, custom rear brake and shifter levers, custom horn, HD shifter, blacked out engine heat shield, custom derby cover, Ultimate custom seat with fender strap, quick detach backrest mounts, custom bag handles, blacked out rear blinker kit. Only 12000 miles on this amazing Harley!! CONTACT MIKE FOR INFORMATION ON HIS INVENTORY AT (902) 899-2384
Year
2013
Make
Harley Davidson
Model
Street Glide
Mileage
12400 MILES
Engine
103 ci ci
Color
Black
Fuel System
fuel injected
Cooling System
liqued cooled
