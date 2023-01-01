Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Harley-Davidson Touring

39,000 KM

Details Description

$17,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$17,900

+ taxes & licensing

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

902-899-2384

Contact Seller
2013 Harley-Davidson Touring

2013 Harley-Davidson Touring

Ultra Classic FINANCING AVAILABLE

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Harley-Davidson Touring

Ultra Classic FINANCING AVAILABLE

Location

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

902-899-2384

  1. 10079847
  2. 10079847
  3. 10079847
  4. 10079847
Contact Seller

$17,900

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
39,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10079847
  • VIN: 1HD!FC4199Y684597

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 39,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition! financing available! Vance & Hines X exhaust and pipes, Vance & Hines breather kit, fuel download, 12" apes, cruise controle, heated blacked out Willy G gripe, custom Willy G mirors, Clockworeks windshield, integrated windshield blinker kit, Day Maker headlight, Day Maker driving lights, adjustable faring vents, Lag heat shield, custome floor boards front and rear, custome foot brake and shifter levers, leather windshield bag, custome taillight, drivers backrest, highway pegs included, chrome rear trunk rack. Super nice Harley!! Call Mike for information 902 899-2384.

$17,900

Year

2013

Make

Harley Davidson

Model

Ultra Limited

Mileage

39000 IT IS IN MILES

Engine

103 ci

Color

Red and Black

Fuel System

fuel injected

Cooling System

air cooled

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Mike's Recreation & Cycle

2021 CAN AM Maverick...
 2,890 KM
$20,900 + tax & lic
2020 Defender HD8 XT...
 4,300 KM
$27,900 + tax & lic
2017 CAN AM MAVERICK...
 7,000 KM
$20,900 + tax & lic

Email Mike's Recreation & Cycle

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mike's Recreation & Cycle

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

Call Dealer

902-899-XXXX

(click to show)

902-899-2384

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory