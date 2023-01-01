2013 Harley-Davidson Touring

$17,900+ tax & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Mileage 39,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Excellent condition! financing available! Vance & Hines X exhaust and pipes, Vance & Hines breather kit, fuel download, 12" apes, cruise controle, heated blacked out Willy G gripe, custom Willy G mirors, Clockworeks windshield, integrated windshield blinker kit, Day Maker headlight, Day Maker driving lights, adjustable faring vents, Lag heat shield, custome floor boards front and rear, custome foot brake and shifter levers, leather windshield bag, custome taillight, drivers backrest, highway pegs included, chrome rear trunk rack. Super nice Harley!! Call Mike for information 902 899-2384.
$17,900
Year
2013
Make
Harley Davidson
Model
Ultra Limited
Mileage
39000 IT IS IN MILES
Engine
103 ci
Color
Red and Black
Fuel System
fuel injected
Cooling System
air cooled
