Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Honda Civic

181,200 KM

Details Description Features

$8,595

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$8,595

+ taxes & licensing

Auto World Truro

902-895-7444

Contact Seller
2013 Honda Civic

2013 Honda Civic

EX Only $89 Dollars Bi-Weekly After Market Wheels!

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Honda Civic

EX Only $89 Dollars Bi-Weekly After Market Wheels!

Location

Auto World Truro

204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1

902-895-7444

  1. 1611415163
  2. 1611415170
  3. 1611415181
  4. 1611415190
  5. 1611415200
  6. 1611415213
  7. 1611415224
  8. 1611415236
  9. 1611415245
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$8,595

+ taxes & licensing

181,200KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6445179
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F59DH102550

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 181,200 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Honda Civic EX, After Market Wheels, Sunroof, Blue Tooth Heated Seats and much more!

This Honda has been well undercoated and looks and drives brand new.

Brand New MVI!

Own this Civic for only $89 Dollars Bi-Weekly!

All Credit Applications Accepted!

With second-to-none quality control, unbeatable prices and incredible selection, you can be confident you will find the deal you are looking for at Auto World Sales & Service.  We work incredibly hard during our multi-point inspection to exceed all expectations, we include professional detailing, NS Safety and Inspection, Lube/oil & air filter changes as well as a thorough road test!  Please feel free to contact us by phone, e-mail or visit in person if you have any questions or to discuss your motoring needs. CarProof reports are available on all units.

Change your thinking about buying your next vehicle, Auto World Sales & Service, where every sold vehicle qualifies for a free oil change and free MVIs for life*

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Quads / Captains
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto World Truro

2014 Ford Escape SE ...
 141,300 KM
$9,795 + tax & lic
2015 Ford Focus SE O...
 108,000 KM
$8,495 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Escape SE ...
 151,923 KM
$14,595 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto World Truro

Auto World Truro

Auto World Truro

204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1

Call Dealer

902-895-XXXX

(click to show)

902-895-7444

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory