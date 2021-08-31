Menu
2013 Honda Civic

0 KM

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
Auto World Truro

902-895-7444

EX / SUN ROOF / CLEAN CAR FAX / $101 BI-WEEKLY

Location

Auto World Truro

204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1

902-895-7444

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 7767570
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F53DH002380

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Honda Civic Ex

New MVI

Clean Car Fax!

Backup camera, Heated seats and Bluetooth. Power sunroof, windows, locks and mirrors. Cruise control! AM/FM Radio, CD player 12V outlet, A/C blows cold and much more!!!

Very reliable and fuel efficient 1.8L 4 cylinder engine. Automatic transmission. Runs and drives like new!

Spacious inside. Rear seats also fold down for extra storage when needed.

FINANCING FOR EVERYONE!

ZERO $$$ DOWN!

UP TO $2500 CASH BACK!

MESSAGE TODAY THIS HONDA WONT LAST LONG!

With second-to-none quality control, unbeatable prices and incredible selection, you can be confident you will find the deal you are looking for at Auto World Sales & Service.  We work incredibly hard during our multi-point inspection to exceed all expectations, we include professional detailing, NS Safety and Inspection, Lube/oil & air filter changes as well as a thorough road test!  Please feel free to contact us by phone, e-mail or visit in person if you have any questions or to discuss your motoring needs. CarProof reports are available on all units.

Change your thinking about buying your next vehicle, Auto World Sales & Service, where every sold vehicle qualifies for a free oil change and free MVIs for life*

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Proximity Key
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

