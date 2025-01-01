$9,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2013 Honda CR-V
EX-L / 4WD / LEATHER / SUNROOF / BLUETOOTH / REVERSE CAMERA / DRIVES LIKE NEW
2013 Honda CR-V
EX-L / 4WD / LEATHER / SUNROOF / BLUETOOTH / REVERSE CAMERA / DRIVES LIKE NEW
Location
Scammell Auto Limited
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3
902-843-3313
$9,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
279,000KM
VIN 2HKRM4H78DH105785
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 279,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Seating
Leather Interior
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Scammell Auto Limited
2011 Hyundai Santa Fe GL 2.4 FWD 0 $4,900 + tax & lic
2018 Volvo S90 T6 Inscription R-DESIGN AWD 101,000 KM $27,900 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Mustang GT Premium Coupe 19,000 KM $39,900 + tax & lic
Email Scammell Auto Limited
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Scammell Auto Limited
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3
Call Dealer
902-843-XXXX(click to show)
$9,500
+ taxes & licensing
Scammell Auto Limited
902-843-3313
2013 Honda CR-V